Åland and Killer Windows
"Åland's news sites were under DDoS [attacks] yesterday," a person has told us. "Not quite direct interference in the election but it did impair reporting on the results. Windows TCO was pointedly avoided in the resulting articles."
It is unfortunate (to say the least) that Windows botnets are never named as culprits and when affected platforms are Windows there's not a word about it in the media. Population size in the place is over 30,000, according to this reference, yet nobody can say something about it in English? Well, we will. █