Those and many more things caused the w3c Atom validator to scream *quite* loudly about it being broken. A lot of people sent me feedback about this over the past few months.

That's all gone. A few minutes ago, I threw the last switch to finally cut over the entirety of the /w/ files to the new stuff. This meant that every single index.html has been regenerated. Quite a few corrections have been applied at the same time. It took me a very long time to go through all of these posts and convert my raw HTML shenanigans into meaningful commands that will be parsed by the generator.