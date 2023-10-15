Programming Leftovers
Controlling LED strips with Java
One of the most “fancy” electronic components is definitely a LED strip. It’s really cool to control a long strip of lights with only a few lines of code… But, there is a problem. The timing of the signals is crucial to reliably control these strips. Both Python and Java on a Raspberry Pi can struggle with these timings as they are running on Linux, a non-real-time operating system. So, for instance, pauses in the garbage collection of the Java virtual machine, or any glitch in the operating system can cause unexpected effects on the LED strips. That’s why in most projects, a microcontroller (Arduino, Raspberry Pi Pico, ESP32,…) is used to drive the LED strip. In my search for a good solution to use LED strips with Java, I stumbled on the Pixelblaze Output Expander. This small device is controlled through a serial interface, and handles the control of the LED strip. As it turns out, this is a perfect solution to offload the timing-critical operations from the Raspberry Pi and have reliable output on a LED strip.
Workload written by student made millions, ran on unsupported hardware, with zero maintenance
This was the sort of environment in which wobbly tech could cost millions in a moment. So Rik was a little surprised when, on top of the usual student chores of fetching coffee and doing drudgework, he was also asked to look at "the platform hosting a real-time graph used to inform the shift traders." The graph wasn't critical, but sometimes revealed market intelligence that proved extremely profitable and impactful.
Mastering the Art of Drawing Circles in Plots with R
As an R programmer, you may want to draw circles in plots to highlight certain data points or to create visualizations. Here are some simple steps to draw circles in plots using R: [...]
Administrivia: new page/feed generator is now live
Those and many more things caused the w3c Atom validator to scream *quite* loudly about it being broken. A lot of people sent me feedback about this over the past few months.
That's all gone. A few minutes ago, I threw the last switch to finally cut over the entirety of the /w/ files to the new stuff. This meant that every single index.html has been regenerated. Quite a few corrections have been applied at the same time. It took me a very long time to go through all of these posts and convert my raw HTML shenanigans into meaningful commands that will be parsed by the generator.