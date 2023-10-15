The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

How to Stop GNOME Software from Running in the Background

GNOME Software, which is a native software application of GNOME desktop featured in Fedora and other distributions. It is a user-friendly graphical interface for package management on Linux systems. It serves as a central hub for installing, updating, and removing software applications. While GNOME Software is a handy tool, it might occasionally run in the background, causing unnecessary resource consumption and slowing down your system.

A 3-year-old ongoing issue causes this, and unfortunately, it affects many system performances.

