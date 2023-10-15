The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Can open source be saved from the EU's Cyber Resilience Act?

As I've mentioned before, the open source community knew the CRA was bad news with a capital B. The hope was that the European Council (EC) could be persuaded to modify the CRA so that it wouldn't be so onerous for open source developers. They failed.

Instead, on July 13, 2023, the EC approved a CRA draft that open source developers will find very hard to live with. While the draft is currently being bounced back and forth between agencies in Brussels, there's no sign that things are getting any better for open source developers.

