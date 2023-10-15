Can open source be saved from the EU's Cyber Resilience Act?
As I've mentioned before, the open source community knew the CRA was bad news with a capital B. The hope was that the European Council (EC) could be persuaded to modify the CRA so that it wouldn't be so onerous for open source developers. They failed.
Instead, on July 13, 2023, the EC approved a CRA draft that open source developers will find very hard to live with. While the draft is currently being bounced back and forth between agencies in Brussels, there's no sign that things are getting any better for open source developers.