How to Change TTL on Linux
In the ever-evolving landscape of Linux networking, mastering the art of TTL (Time to Live) manipulation is a crucial skill for any network administrator or enthusiast. TTL, which stands for “Time to Live,” is a fundamental element in the world of data packet transmission.
How To Install CockroachDB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CockroachDB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. CockroachDB is favored for its resilience, as it provides strong consistency and can survive hardware or network failures. It’s particularly well-suited for applications that demand high availability and low-latency access to data.
How To Install WireGuard on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WireGuard on Debian 12. In an era of increasing concerns about online security and privacy, setting up a Virtual Private Network (VPN) has become a paramount need.
How to Set Up Facial Authentication on Linux: A Step-By-Step Guide
Despite the prevailing security and privacy concerns, facial authentication has gained popularity in today's devices, including Linux notebooks. I currently own two Linux-oriented notebooks: the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 and InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8, each equipped with IR cameras that support fast face unlock as an authentication method.
How to Easily Run Commands Inside a Running Docker Container
In Jack Wallen's How to Make Tech Work tutorial, he shows how using the Docker exec command provides you with more flexibility.
How To Backup Files From Remote Linux VPS Using Rsync Script
Backups are the backbone of an organization.
How to Install MongoDB on Rocky Linux
MongoDB is a distributed NoSQL database system with built-in support for high availability, horizontal scaling, and geographical distribution. It is the most popular document-oriented database program that uses JSON-like documents to store data. Unlike tablelike relational databases, MongoDB provides different mechanisms for storing and retrieving data.
How to Install Suricata IDS on Rocky Linux
Suricata is a free and open-source intrusion detection (IDS), intrusion prevention (IPS), and network security monitoring (NSM) tool for Linux. It uses a set of signatures and rules to examine and process network traffic. When it detects suspicious packets for any number of services on a server, they are blocked immediately.
How to Install a Nostr Relay in Linux
Nostr is an innovative protocol that creates a decentralized social media platform that is both lightweight and flexible. To make this work, the Nostr network relies on simple node relays to carry encrypted messages towards their intended recipients. Here we guide you through the process of creating a Nostr Relay node using Nostream on Ubuntu.
Using Linux Mint for the first time – Linux Mint 21.2 tutorial series
In the previous Linux Mint 21.2 tutorials we learned what distributions are, how to choose the best Linux distribution and desktop environment for your needs [...]