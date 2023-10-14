This week in KDE: colorblindness correction filters

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

Ubuntu 23.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu 23.10, Xubuntu 23.10, Lubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Unity 23.10, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10, Edubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Studio 23.10, Ubuntu MATE 23.10, Ubuntu Budgie 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10. All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and come with updated desktop environments.

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has been enhanced for Ubuntu Desktop and Server with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

This is our first stable release based on Firefox ESR 115, incorporating a year's worth of changes shipped upstream. As part of this process we've also completed our annual ESR transition audit, where we review Firefox's changelog for issues that may negatively affect the privacy and security of Tor Browser users and disable any problematic patches where necessary. Our final reports from this audit are now available in the tor-browser-spec repository on our Gitlab instance.

This week in KDE: colorblindness correction filters

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2023



This week there’s a lot of news on the accessibility front in particular! Beyond that, we have a fairly juicy assortment of other new features and user interface improvements, so have a look...

KWin now includes an effect that can change the colors on the whole screen to better support people with various forms of color-blindness!

The F10 key is now used in most KDE apps (with more being ported soon) to open the main menu or hamburger menu. This means that the keyboard shortcut to create a new file had to be changed to Ctrl+Shift+N, which also makes it more consistent with what’s used in other environments

Read on