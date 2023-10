The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Steam Proton game compatibility report 2023

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2023



It's going great! Behold, a super-enthusiastic article about my success with using the Steam Proton compatibility layer to play Windows-native titles in Linux, covering AMD-, Intel- and Nvidia-based hardware, various complex game titles, import of game settings and saves from Windows, use of HD and UHD graphics, DLCs, mods, performance comparison, some other observations, and more. This ought to be interesting.

