Open Hardware: SparkFun, Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino and More

Date notwithstanding, it’s your lucky day as Elliot and Dan get together to review the best hacks of the week. For some reason, film photography was much on our writers’ minds this week, as we talked about ways to digitalize an old SLR, and how potatoes can be used to develop film (is there a Monty Python joke in there?) We looked at a 3D printer design that really pulls our strings, the custom insides of the Raspberry Pi 5, and the ins and outs of both ferroresonant transformers and ham radio antennas. Learn about the SMD capacitor menagerie, build a hydrogen generator that probably won’t blow up, and listen to the differences between a mess of microphones. And that’s not all; the KIM-1 rides again, this time with disk drive support, Jenny tests out Serenity but with ulterior motives, and Kristina goes postal with a deep dive into ZIP codes.