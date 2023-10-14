Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS Becomes SLTS with 10 Years of Support
Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS (Long Term Support) is known for its stability, performance, and reliability, like its still supported LTS-predecessors, 4.14, 4.19, 5.4, 5.10, and 5.15.
This is currently the default kernel relied upon by one of the colossi of the Linux world, Debian 12 (Bookworm), which came out earlier this June.
After the recent announcement that Linux LTS kernels will move to only a two-year maintenance cycle, extended support becomes crucial, particularly for systems in critical infrastructure sectors and the enterprise world in general.
Fortunately, Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS has recently made headlines by receiving a 10-years of support through the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) and its Super-Long-Term Stable (SLTS) Kernel Program.