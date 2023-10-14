Back to Debian After a Decade of CentOS (IBM's B is for Business, Not Science and Technology)
THIS site has enjoyed almost 2 decades of uptime, with few exceptions (Susan used to have a problem with DNS or No-IP for a while, at one point resulting in nearly a week's downtime). The site now runs on Debian, but it ran on Gentoo and CentOS in the past. When we took over almost exactly a decade ago we can vaguely recall that it ran on Debian, so we're basically back to Debian after a decade's "hiatus".
The site now uses Perl for page generation. It also uses some Bash wrappers and some utilities peripheral to the site are coded in Python. There are about half a dozen people involved. All the pages are now served as "static", which speeds things up.
We wish to thank Debian developers for the good work they still do, even in the face of many legitimate social issues. Debian GNU/Linux is generally reliable, a lot more than the imitator, Ubuntu. Unlike IBM, it won't pull the rug from under your feet for business reasons (the B in IBM stands for "Business"). █