today's leftovers
Are You Ready For Ingress-as-a-Service? [Ed: The last thing we need is more buzzwords]
Most Kubernetes ingress controllers today are self-managed, but the future looks bright for ingress-as-a-service.
Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2023-10: contribute; parallelize; compatibility;
Dear syslog-ng users,
This is the 113th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
The October syslog-ng newsletter is now on-line:
16: Consume Brain Space
Let’s have another snippet of Run Your Own Mail Server. Text file configuration works great for settings that rarely change. If your mail server is truly only for you, then text files will probably be fine. When you have a larger number of users or a more dynamic environment, however, you need easier management.
Built for Privacy: Partnering to Deploy Oblivious HTTP and Prio in Firefox
Protecting user privacy is a core element of Mozilla’s vision for the web and the internet at large. In pursuit of this vision, we’re pleased to announce new partnerships with Fastly and Divvi Up to deploy privacy-preserving technology in Firefox.
BSD Now 528: Pledge the Program
If you can use Open Source you can build hardware, Good performance is not just big O, Proof You Should Not Run MWL Code, How to add pledge to a program in OpenBSD, 3D printing on OpenBSD, Getting the right type of certificate, Jenny’s Daily Drivers, and more