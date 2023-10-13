Security Leftovers
Unlocking the power of TLS certificate automation for a safer and more reliable Internet [Ed: It's not about safety, it's about control by the US and corporations, via CAs.]
TL;DR: Automated certificate issuance and management strengthens the underlying security assurances provided by Transport Layer Security (TLS) by increasing agility and resilience. This post describes the benefits of automation and upcoming changes to the Chrome Root Program policy that represent Chrome Security’s ongoing commitment to improving web security.
Freexian Collaborators: Monthly report about Debian Long Term Support, September 2023 (by Santiago Ruano Rincón)
In September, 21 contributors have been paid to work on Debian LTS, their reports are available:
- Abhijith PA did 10.0h (out of 0h assigned and 14.0h from previous period), thus carrying over 4.0h to the next month.
- Adrian Bunk did 7.0h (out of 17.0h assigned), thus carrying over 10.0h to the next month.
- Anton Gladky did 9.5h (out of 7.5h assigned and 7.5h from previous period), thus carrying over 5.5h to the next month.
Fedora 37 approaching EOL
Fedora 37 is currently scheduled to reach EOL (end-of-life) on 2023-11-21. We strongly recommend that all users upgrade their Fedora templates and standalones to Fedora 38 before then. For more information, see Upgrading to avoid EOL.
Backdoor Malware Found on WordPress Website Disguised as Legitimate Plugin
A backdoor deployed on a compromised WordPress website poses as a legitimate plugin to hide its presence.