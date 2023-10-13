Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New release: Tor Browser 13.0

This is our first stable release based on Firefox ESR 115, incorporating a year's worth of changes shipped upstream. As part of this process we've also completed our annual ESR transition audit, where we review Firefox's changelog for issues that may negatively affect the privacy and security of Tor Browser users and disable any problematic patches where necessary. Our final reports from this audit are now available in the tor-browser-spec repository on our Gitlab instance.

LinuxGizmos.com

AAEON launches palm-sized UP 7000 Edge with N-Series processors

AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

Rockchip-based Home Assistant Green can now be pre-ordered

The Home Assistant Green is a new plug-and-play IoT device designed for home automation and compatible with Zigbee and Thread (in development) devices. This device also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port and large storage expansion.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has been enhanced for Ubuntu Desktop and Server with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 23.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu 23.10, Xubuntu 23.10, Lubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Unity 23.10, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10, Edubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Studio 23.10, Ubuntu MATE 23.10, Ubuntu Budgie 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10. All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and come with updated desktop environments.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 Released with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

How To Upgrade Raspberry Pi OS to Debian Bookworm from Bullseye

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.

SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched with 3K Display, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti

Meet the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook promising a new computing experience like never before. The Linux laptop features pre-installed Fedora software and comes with Slimbook’s sleek magnesium/aluminum design and a backlight keyboard that we’ve seen in previous models.

Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5

The biggest change in the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that it’s now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. Previous Raspberry Pi OS releases until today were based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”.

Security Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 13, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Released, Leap Micro 5.3 EOL
The immutable openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 is out with SELinux enhancements, Quadlet for Podman, and an improved Cockpit management interface.
Planet Fedora (Red Hat/IBM), Planet GNOME, and Planet Debian, Which Have a Code of Conduct, Offer a Platform to Matt 'Sexual Favours' Garrett
desperate effort to wrest control of FSF
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
Overhaul of Thelio internals and new band Theliohead
System76's commitment to engineering excellence is matched only by its dedication to users' right to repair
Microsoft Tax Evasion
More on that
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
GNU40 USA: Meeting with old and new friends, and some first few steps on the freedom ladder
On Sunday, October 1, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) hosted a hackday to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the GNU Project
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of its Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that brings a new Bookworm base and some major changes.
SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates
SparkyLinux 2023.10 Rolling edition has been released today as the October 2023 snapshot for this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, and MATE desktop environments on top of the bleeding-edge Debian Testing repositories.
Smaller is Fast, Fast is Beautiful
Complexity is an enemy of software freedom because it's hard to exercise control over software that you can barely even study
Android Leftovers
The two best Android controllers are only on sale for a few more hours
SFC and FSFE, Funded by Microsoft, Tell You That Eben Moglen is a Bad Man (They're Wrong)
The feminist movement was similarly hijacked by corporations and oligarchy
Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
RHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATIONRHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
GNU’s Having a 40th Birthday Party and You’re Invited
Wowie zowie! The Gnu System is turning 40, and its parents — the folks at Free Software Foundation — are throwing it a party to celebrate, and y’all are invited
 
Kernel Level News
Linux, graphics and more
Security Leftovers
only 4 for now
Microsoft's Winter Cleanup (Layoffs)
winter is coming
today's howtos
7 more for now
Security: Patches, Linux Long-Term Support, and Windows TCO/Incidents
10 items from the news
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 from 23.04
Detailed instructions with steps inside on how to upgrade the Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur.
Ubuntu 23.10 is Now Available For Download. This is What's New.
Learn what's new in the Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" release, which brings the latest Kernel, GNOME 45 and many updates.
Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
YouTube Is Pushing Ads Once Again
YouTube is desperately/forcibly pushing ads once again
Programming Leftovers
3 more links
today's leftovers
3 assorted stories
Software: FOSS Weekly, KDE, GNOME, and More
FOSS links
Devices and Open Hardware/Modding: Wind River Linux, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
7 new links
KDE Gear 23.08.2 Released with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 23.08.2 as the second of four maintenance updates to the latest KDE Gear 23.08 collection of open-source applications for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Security Leftovers
including Microsoft's FUD and some spin
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 released
It is time for another update for your most favourite firewall: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is out
today's howtos
many howtos
Announcing Istio 1.19.3, 1.18.5, and 1.17.8
3 new releases
"Birds that are born in a cage think that freedom is a crime"
Freedom is a condition wherein the users are in charge
How To Upgrade Raspberry Pi OS to Debian Bookworm from Bullseye
The wait is finally over and Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” release and you can upgrade your Raspberry Pi right now. Here’s how!
A Social Meeting Between French-Speaking Mageians
After the release of Mageia 9, it is time to take a step back from MLO and the Mageia project
Lubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur": Best New Features
Learn what's new in Lubuntu 23.10 "Mactic Minotaur" which brings latest LXQt 1.30 desktop and updates.
today's leftovers
a few more stories for this morning
LWN: Linux ecosystem contributions from SteamOS and kernel's preemption model
Now outside the paywall
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Troubles
Microsoft and Linux
Security Leftovers and Microsoft/Windows TCO
Various stories (many)
Red Hat Official Blog: The Latest
4 new statements
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
Software: NetworkManager, Spot, Warehouse, ORLA, SSH System Administration Tool, Zsync, goread, FreshRSS, DAR, and More
Lots of Free software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories
Events: R Conference 2023, All Things Open, Innovation Marathon Hack Week
3 events in blog posts
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Mostly patching stuff
today's howtos
a few more howtos for now
Games: GNU/Linux Before Apple, Lots of Steam Stuff, and More
Mostly Liam Dawe's posts from Wednesday
The Challenge of Patching Curl
libcurl issue
Devices: Linux in Vehicles, Ubuntu, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Open platforms and more
Wayland Display Server on openSUSE Tumbleweed in 2023
Now that Wayland has arrived...
Mozilla talks about "beauty of the open internet" while helping Google undermine it
Mozilla PR fluff
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu 23.10, Linux Out Loud, and mintCast
3 new ones
Ardour 8.0
Ardour 8.0 is available now for Linux, Windows, and macOS, including the latest release of macOS, Sonoma
today's howtos
a night's batch of howtos
GNOME is Planning to Drop X.Org. Is it too soon to bid farewell?
Delve into the ongoing X.Org vs Wayland debate and the complexities of the balancing act to drop a two-decade-old software.
Krita 5.2 released
After a year of hard work, Krita 5.2 is finally here
Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched with 3K Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and Fedora Project announced today a new Linux laptop called Fedora Slimbook that’s optimized for the Fedora Linux distribution and features only Fedora software.
Privacy First
We not share or sell any data about visitors
Relax, "Linux" is Safe
Ignore the FUD-filled "news" cycle
Android Leftovers
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 11)
Microsoft FUD/Scremongering About GNU/Linux and FIPS 140-2 Validation
Some security links
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
5 Linux Lite Tips for Windows Users
Have you recently switched to Linux Lite from Windows and found it to be complicated? Here are some Linux Lite tips to help you get started.
Shufflecake - Hidden Linux Filesystems to Store Sensitive Data
disk encryption alone can’t protect against powerful adversaries who can coerce users into revealing encryption keys
today's howtos and programming
3 howtos and more
Security Leftovers
Patches, FUD, and more
The PineTime
I have just got a PineTime smart watch [1] from Pine64
Android Leftovers
Android Users Beware: Indian Government Cautions Google Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus Owners
PinePhone Status
4 months ago I got my PinePhonePro [1]. Since then I have got SE Linux working on it to the stage of allowing it to boot correctly with Debian/Unstable
Tiny Linux On A No-MMU RISC-V Microcontroller
In the vast majority of cases, running a Linux-based operating system involves a pretty powerful processor with a lot of memory on hand
Software Lists Updated: Partition Managers, Cron Jobs, and PDF Page Cropping Tools For GNU/Linux
updated pages
Games: Hearts of Iron IV: Arms Against Tyranny, "So Many Ducks", and More
Half a dozen new articles by Liam Dawe
Open 3D Engine 23.10.0 and N64 Emulators
Some gaming news
Games: Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst Shilling Microsoft Mono, SteamOS 3.4.11 for Steam Deck is Out, and More
11 new articles
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Microsoft/Windows TCO
Mostly Microsoft
Web Survey: Microsoft/Windows Desktop/Laptop Market Share in China Down From 97% in 2015 to 72% This Month
x86 is at risk (or RISC) here as well. Many back doors "baked" into such chips can be discarded... or replaced by China's.
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FOSS) news
This is the world’s first Raspberry Pi 5 tablet
The project began with disconnecting the fan wires from the GPIO on Raspberry Pi 5
XScreenSaver 6.08 out now
XScreenSaver 6.08 is out now
Free Software Users Are Having All the Fun
Software users need to be in control of the software; not some large vendors that collude with the state and its military.
Android Leftovers
Enpass will now support the use of passkeys on Android 14
Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
The 5 Best Privacy-Focused Operating Systems
Want more privacy on your computer or laptop? Consider these lesser-known operating systems
Vigilant Observers Need to Guard GNU/Linux From Corporate Trophy Hunters
GNU is now being besieged if not hijacked
Lenovo introduces Android as a Windows alternative on some of its desktop PCs
Lenovo announced a partnership with Esper Device Management this week that brings Esper's custom Android operating system to some Lenovo PCs
Get Ready for Yet Another Massive Wave of Microsoft Layoffs
Layoffs have become routine at Microsoft, with several large waves of them so far this year
today's leftovers
a few more links
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Programming Leftovers
Rust, bash, and more
Free, Libre, and Openwashing Software
FOSS and fakes
WordPress 6.4 Beta 3
WordPress 6.4 Beta 3 is now ready for testing
Canonical/Ubuntu: Restrictions, What's New in Xubuntu 23.10, and MAAS
Release soon
Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
4 stories from the day
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, IRL, and Adrian Gaudebert
3 Mozilla/Firefox updates
Microsoft's Proprietary Troubles
3 stories
today's howtos
a large set of howtos for the day
Bottles Next: Revolutionizing Linux Emulation for Windows Apps
Bottles Next is still in development but promises a more functional Windows app-emulation for Linux and macOS, building on existing tec
EndeavourOS Galileo’s Release Will Be Delayed a Bit and EasyOS Update
Some distro news
Linux 6.5.7, 6.1.57, 5.15.135, 5.10.198, 5.4.258, 4.19.296, and 4.14.327
Seven stable kernel updates