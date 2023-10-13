Planet Fedora (Red Hat/IBM), Planet GNOME, and Planet Debian, Which Have a Code of Conduct, Offer a Platform to Matt 'Sexual Favours' Garrett
Of course Hamasman's friend MJG is attacking Eben Moglen now (while boasting about looking for sex in FOSS events and offering technical work for sexual favours). We should "defend free software", said the man who develops Windows TPM drivers in Microsoft's proprietary GitHub. So MJG now compares Hans Reiser to Professor Moglen. Reiser murdered and mutilated his wife. What did Moglen do?
The Microsoft-connected hypocrites are resorting to very malicious ad hominem attack in a desperate effort to wrest control of FSF, just like they did in EFF and OSI (after getting rid of all the co-founders). █