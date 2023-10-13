Microsoft Lies and Liars
Google used Microsoft’s monopoly playbook to crush Bing — now Microsoft cries foul
With hypocrisy on full display, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella takes Google to task for using the same tactics his own company perfected decades ago.
Matthew Garrett: Defending abuse does not defend free software [Ed: Of course Hamasman's friend MJG is attacking Eben Moglen now (while boasting about looking for sex in FOSS events and offering technical work for sexual favours). We should "defend free software", said the man who develops Windows TPM drivers in Microsoft's proprietary GitHub. So MJG now compares Hans Reiser to Moglen. Reiser murdered and mutilated his wife. What did Moglen do? The Microsoft-connected hypocrites are resorting to very malicious ad hominem attack in a desperate effort to wrest control of FSF, just like they did in EFF and OSI (after getting rid of all the co-founders). MJG in a nutshell: you CANNOT cancel me! THAT IS UNETHICAL! I am a transphobe, but am immune to criticism now. Also: I cannot code or achieve anything, so I attack those who do. If they speak back to me I threaten them.]
Microsoft report outlines Russian cyber-influence attempt in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland [Ed: Microsoft is the culprit. It's the cause of many of these cyber attacks, not the expert we should listen to.]
A new report from Microsoft on the state of worldwide nefarious cyber activity unsurprisingly names Russia as a major criminal player, and includes evidence of some of its specific activities in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.