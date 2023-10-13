KDE: FDBuild 0.1, KDE Gear, Porting Codevis to KDE
FDBuild 0.1 Released
FDBuild is a development tool designed to pull, configure, and build multiple projects with a single command. It is now available in its initial release. Read on to learn how to make use of it.
KDE Gear 23.08.2
Over 120 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear.
Porting Codevis to KDE
The Problem with C++ Tooling
An ISO accepted C++ tooling is inexistent, so each project will choose their own toolings based on personal preference, and sometimes, based on Corporations preferences, and unfortunately there's no common ground on what should be used. There are some programs that got the
Standard by consensus, like
CMake. But even tough, projects will choose
handmade makefiles,
KConfig,
meson,
autotools, and many others exist.
The same thing happens for Package Managers, each Linux distributtion has a variant of packages, and on top of that there's
vcpkg,
conan- each one with pros and cons.