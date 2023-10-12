today's leftovers

Ever wonder how software gets deployed onto a system that is deliberately disconnected from the Internet and other networks? These systems are typically disconnected due to their sensitive nature. Sensitive as in utilities (power/water), banking, healthcare, weapons systems, other government use cases, etc. Sometimes it's technically a water gap, if you're running Kubernetes on an underwater vessel. Still, these environments need software to operate. This concept of deployment in a disconnected state is what it means to deploy to the other side of an air gap.

Again, despite this posture, software still needs to run in these environments. Traditionally, software artifacts are physically carried across the air gap on hard drives, USB sticks, CDs, or floppy disks (for ancient systems, it still happens). Kubernetes lends itself particularly well to running software behind an air gap for several reasons, largely due to its declarative nature.

In this blog article, I will walk through the process of bootstrapping a Kubernetes cluster in an air-gapped lab environment using Fedora Linux and kubeadm.