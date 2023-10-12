today's leftovers
-
How Not To Build An RP2040 Board
We love that these days you can buy ready-made microcontroller boards that are very capable. But sometimes you need to — or just want to — do it yourself. Unfortunately, you really should design everything twice: once to figure out where all the problems are, and the second time to do it better. If you want to create your own board for the RP2040 then you are in luck. [Jeremy] has made the first (and second) iteration or an RP2040 board and shares with us what he would not do again.
-
Bootstrap an Air Gapped Cluster With Kubeadm
Ever wonder how software gets deployed onto a system that is deliberately disconnected from the Internet and other networks? These systems are typically disconnected due to their sensitive nature. Sensitive as in utilities (power/water), banking, healthcare, weapons systems, other government use cases, etc. Sometimes it's technically a water gap, if you're running Kubernetes on an underwater vessel. Still, these environments need software to operate. This concept of deployment in a disconnected state is what it means to deploy to the other side of an air gap.
Again, despite this posture, software still needs to run in these environments. Traditionally, software artifacts are physically carried across the air gap on hard drives, USB sticks, CDs, or floppy disks (for ancient systems, it still happens). Kubernetes lends itself particularly well to running software behind an air gap for several reasons, largely due to its declarative nature.
In this blog article, I will walk through the process of bootstrapping a Kubernetes cluster in an air-gapped lab environment using Fedora Linux and kubeadm.
-
Introduction to web sustainability
Reducing JavaScript usage
JavaScript is more resource-intensive than HTML and CSS, and most websites are over-reliant on it. Closely consider whether you really need a JavaScript framework for your project, and evaluate costly dependencies with tools like Bundlephobia. You might be able to use a native API instead.