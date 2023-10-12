GNU40 USA: Meeting with old and new friends, and some first few steps on the freedom ladder
Folks came from both near and far to join in the festivities at FSF headquarters, Boston, MA, on this nice, sunny afternoon. When the event began at around 14:00 EST, both familiar and new faces could be seen gathering around the FSF office. FSF president Geoff Knauth started off the event with a short impromptu speech to the crowd gathered in the intimate office space, sharing with everyone the encouraging phrase that "Life begins at forty." Meanwhile, Sadi moma bela loza, the Bulgarian melody from which The Free Software Song is set, could be heard faintly playing in a nearby room, its distinctive odd-metered tune performed by a fully-liberated X200.
Once the speech and accompanying music were complete, the focus (of course) shifted to cake. Slices of chocolate and carrot cake were distributed among the attendees, who all seemed to appreciate the afternoon GNU-themed treat.