According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

GNU40 USA: Meeting with old and new friends, and some first few steps on the freedom ladder

Folks came from both near and far to join in the festivities at FSF headquarters, Boston, MA, on this nice, sunny afternoon. When the event began at around 14:00 EST, both familiar and new faces could be seen gathering around the FSF office. FSF president Geoff Knauth started off the event with a short impromptu speech to the crowd gathered in the intimate office space, sharing with everyone the encouraging phrase that "Life begins at forty." Meanwhile, Sadi moma bela loza, the Bulgarian melody from which The Free Software Song is set, could be heard faintly playing in a nearby room, its distinctive odd-metered tune performed by a fully-liberated X200.

Once the speech and accompanying music were complete, the focus (of course) shifted to cake. Slices of chocolate and carrot cake were distributed among the attendees, who all seemed to appreciate the afternoon GNU-themed treat.

