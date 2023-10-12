Digital Restrictions (DRM) Troubles

The Microsoft Kernel Streaming Server (mskssrv.sys) is a component of a Windows Multimedia Framework service, Frame Server. The service virtualizes the camera device and allows the device to be shared between multiple applications.

I began to explore this attack surface after noting CVE-2023-29360, which was initially listed as a TPM driver vulnerability. The bug is actually in the Microsoft Kernel Streaming Server. Though at the time I was unfamiliar with MS KS Server, the name of this driver was enough to hold my interest. Despite not knowing anything about the purpose or functionality, I thought a streaming server in the kernel could be a fruitful place to look for vulnerabilities. Going in blindly, I sought to answer the following questions: [...]