today's howtos
-
Should Cloud-Native Applications Use a Monorepo?
Does every system or component in a cloud-native app need its own code repository? Or can they all share a single code repository?
-
idroot
-
Create Custom Commands on Linux
Linux, with its unparalleled flexibility and customization options, empowers users to tailor their computing experience to their specific needs. One of the most potent tools in this arsenal of customization is the ability to create custom commands. These commands allow you to streamline tasks, automate repetitive processes, and boost your productivity.
-
Difference Between HTTP and HTTPS
In today’s digital age, the internet has become an integral part of our lives. It’s where we shop, communicate, work, and share information. However, the convenience and accessibility of the Internet come with significant security risks. Understanding the difference between HTTP and HTTPS is crucial in safeguarding your online activities.
-
How To Install Brasero on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brasero on Fedora 38. In the ever-evolving world of Linux, having access to the latest software updates is crucial. This holds true for the Fedora 38 operating system as well.
-
How To Install Terraform on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on Debian 12. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
How to Create Symbolic Links in Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Symbolic links, or symlinks, are pivotal in streamlining file management within the Ubuntu operating system. These advanced shortcuts, which create references from one location to another, are invaluable for redirecting files or folders, simplifying file management, and enhancing the organization and accessibility of files.
-
How to Install PyCharm on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
PyCharm is a premier integrated development environment (IDE) for Python, renowned for its user-friendly design and features that simplify the coding process. If you are operating on Fedora Linux and wish to leverage PyCharm’s capabilities, it’s crucial to know how to install PyCharm on Fedora Linux.
-
How to Install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux [Ed: This is Microsoft proprietary spyware and no responsible site should promote this to GNU/Linux users; it's a no-go area.]
Visual Studio Code (VSCode) is a robust and flexible code editor designed to meet the diverse needs of users. This guide will walk you through the process to install Visual Studio Code on Fedora Linux, ensuring a seamless setup for your development environment.
-
How to Install GitHub Desktop on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux [Ed: More proprietary Microsoft spyware. Go use Free software instead.]
-
How to Install Texmaker on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Texmaker, a renowned LaTeX editor, simplifies the crafting of scientific documents, making it a preferred choice for users seeking efficiency and reliability. This guide is designed to assist those looking to install Texmaker on Fedora Linux, providing a straightforward pathway to successful installation and setup.
-
How to Install AnyDesk on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
AnyDesk offers a robust platform for users to access their computers remotely, providing a seamless experience regardless of location or internet connection. This guide will walk you through the steps to install AnyDesk on Fedora Linux efficiently and effectively.
-
How to Install Slack on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Slack, a renowned communication platform, enhances collaboration and productivity in various professional settings. This guide will walk you through the steps to install Slack on Fedora Linux, ensuring you can leverage its impressive features on one of the most robust Linux distributions available.
-
How to Install Zoom on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Zoom, a leading communications technology platform, offers video telephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform. This guide will instruct you on how to install Zoom on Fedora Linux, ensuring you have access to its wide range of communication tools. K
-
How to Install WPS Office on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
WPS Office has garnered attention in the office software suite arena due to its robust features and cross-platform support, making it a viable alternative for various users. This introduction outlines its key features and benefits for those seeking to install WPS Office on Fedora Linux, providing a clear understanding of its unique offerings.
-
How to Install VLC Media Player on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
VLC Media Player, a notable open-source multimedia player, boasts compatibility with various audio and video formats. Follow this guide to install VLC Media Player on Fedora Linux seamlessly, enhancing the multimedia experience for its users.
-
-
How to Install Vagrant on Ubuntu 22.04
Vagrant is a tool that allows you to create and manage virtual machines. In this guide, we will demonstrate the installation of Vagrant on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to create a profile on Linux terminal
Creating a profile on your terminal is very easy. Using profiles is necessary when you want to use different configurations for the terminal, but without having to change the settings manually.
-
Matthias Klumpp: How to indicate device compatibility for your app in MetaInfo data
At the moment I am hard at work putting together the final bits for the AppStream 1.0 release (hopefully to be released this month). The new release comes with many new new features, an improved developer API and removal of most deprecated things (so it carefully breaks compatibility with very old data and the previous C API). One of the tasks for the upcoming 1.0 release was #481 asking about a formal way to distinguish Linux phone applications from desktop applications.
-
How to Install WPS Office on Linux
-
How to Install Latest KDE Plasma on Ubuntu Desktop
Bored of using Ubuntu with its default desktop environment, GNOME? Why not give the popular KDE Plasma desktop environment a try?
-
PPA for Installing gThumb 3.12.4 in Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, 23.10
This simple tutorial shows what’s new in gThumb 3.12.4, and how to install it in all current Ubuntu releases. gThumb image viewer and organizer has rolled out version 3.12.3 and 3.12.4 recently, while Ubuntu still has v3.12.2 in system repositories. The new releases introduced some new features as well as various bug-fixes.
-
Atoms is a Linux Chroot Management Tool with a User-Friendly GUI
This article will explore Atoms, a GUI-based tool that simplifies the process of creating, managing, and utilizing chroot environments on Linux, a task traditionally performed via the command line.
-
How custom SELinux policies secure servers and containers
Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) is a robust security framework that enforces mandatory fine-grained access controls on Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems. When managing server fleets and running containers, the deployment of customized SELinux policies becomes essential for maintaining a strong security posture.
-
How to validate GitOps manifests
One of the major challenges of managing a cluster and application resources with GitOps is validating that changes to the GitOps manifests are correct. When making changes to objects directly on the cluster, the user is immediately presented with feedback when issues exist. The user is able to troubleshoot and resolve those issues with the knowledge of the context of the changes they just made. When working with GitOps, that feedback cycle is often delayed and users don't receive feedback on changes until they are applied to the cluster, which could be hours or even weeks depending on the approval lifecycle of a change.
-
How To Easily Manage AppImages With Gear Lever In Linux
Discover how to effortlessly manage and integrate AppImages with Gear Lever in Linux. Organize, update, and access your AppImages seamlessly.
-
Mastering ‘fstrim’: A Linux command for SSD optimization
In the world of Linux, ensuring that your SSD (Solid State Drive) operates efficiently and lasts longer is crucial. The 'fstrim' command serves as a valuable tool in this quest, enabling users to release unused blocks in the filesystem, thus optimizing the SSD's performance and wear leveling. While modern SSDs and Linux distributions may perform automatic trimming, it's still essential to understand and manually utilize 'fstrim' when necessary.
-
How to Register Existing Kubernetes Cluster in Rancher
In this blog post, we will show you how to register an existing Kubernetes cluster in Rancher. Kubernetes is a powerful container orchestration platform, and Rancher is a robust Kubernetes management tool that simplifies the management of Kubernetes clusters.
-
Julian Andres Klode: Divergence - A case for different upgrade approaches
APT currently knows about three types of upgrades:
- upgrade without new packages (apt-get upgrade)
- upgrade with new packages (apt upgrade)
- upgrade with new packages and deletions (apt{,-get} {dist,full}-upgrade)
All of these upgrade types are necessary to deal with upgrades within a distribution release. Yes, sometimes even removals may be needed because bug fixes require adding a Conflicts somewhere.
-
Simplifying Docker Installation on Linux
In the boundless ocean of software development, containerization has emerged as the trusty vessel for developers, ensuring smooth sailing even in turbulent waters of system discrepancies and compatibility woes. Among the fleet of containerization tools, Docker shines bright as the beacon of reliability and ease. Docker facilitates wrapping up a piece of software in a complete filesystem that contains everything it needs to run: code, runtime, system tools, system libraries – anything that can be installed on a server. This guarantees that the software will always run the same, regardless of its environment. This article unfurls the sails to guide you through the calmest route to installing Docker on your Linux machine, ensuring a swift, hassle-free voyage into the realms of containerization.