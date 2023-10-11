One of the major challenges of managing a cluster and application resources with GitOps is validating that changes to the GitOps manifests are correct. When making changes to objects directly on the cluster, the user is immediately presented with feedback when issues exist. The user is able to troubleshoot and resolve those issues with the knowledge of the context of the changes they just made. When working with GitOps, that feedback cycle is often delayed and users don't receive feedback on changes until they are applied to the cluster, which could be hours or even weeks depending on the approval lifecycle of a change.