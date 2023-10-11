Vigilant Observers Need to Guard GNU/Linux From Corporate Trophy Hunters
LAST month GNU turned 40 and its founder gave talks (if more videos of these talks become available, they will likely be listed in the respective GNU/FSF sites [1, 2]). We've spotted and backed up a pair of videos already [1, 2]. A bald Richard Stallman (due to chemotherapy; he is optimistic nonetheless) delivered the main talk.
GNU is now being besieged if not hijacked by censorious corporations looking for a convenient pretext to remove community members and volunteers. We need to watch out and guard communities accordingly. This would not be the first time popular movements got targeted in this fashion. █