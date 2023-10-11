According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Vigilant Observers Need to Guard GNU/Linux From Corporate Trophy Hunters

LAST month GNU turned 40 and its founder gave talks (if more videos of these talks become available, they will likely be listed in the respective GNU/FSF sites [1, 2]). We've spotted and backed up a pair of videos already [1, 2]. A bald Richard Stallman (due to chemotherapy; he is optimistic nonetheless) delivered the main talk.

GNU is now being besieged if not hijacked by censorious corporations looking for a convenient pretext to remove community members and volunteers. We need to watch out and guard communities accordingly. This would not be the first time popular movements got targeted in this fashion. █