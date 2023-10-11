Software Lists Updated: Partition Managers, Cron Jobs, and PDF Page Cropping Tools For GNU/Linux
Top 6 Partition Managers (CLI + GUI) for Linux
Are you seeking ways to efficiently handle disk partitions in Linux? In this article, we will explore some of the finest tools available to Linux users for partitioning and managing their disks.
We will cover a range of solutions, including command-line utilities and user-friendly GUI applications designed to streamline the process of disk partition management in the Linux environment.
5 Online Tools for Generating and Testing Cron Jobs for Linux
As a Linux system administrator, you can perform time-based scheduling of jobs/tasks using online cron job services or Cron, a powerful utility available in Unix/Linux systems.
In Linux, cron runs as a daemon and can be used to schedule tasks such as commands or shell scripts to perform various kinds of backups, system updates, and much more, that run periodically and automatically in the background at specific times, dates, or intervals.
5 Best PDF Page Cropping Tools For Linux
Portable Document Format (PDF) is a widely recognized and perhaps the most commonly used file format today, particularly for the reliable presentation and sharing of documents, regardless of the software, hardware, or, more importantly, the operating system.
It has become the de facto standard for electronic documents, especially on the Internet. Due to this reason, and the increased sharing of electronic information, many people today access valuable information in PDF documents.