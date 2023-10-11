Relax, "Linux" is Safe
THERE is a pattern in the "news" this week wherein "Linux" is unsafe (again) because for the second time in about a year some particular Microsoft worker found some security bug in some library in GNOME and under particular conditions a malicious file or malicious user can cause a problem. Just like the last time, he basically found somewhat of a dud, but the press hypes it up with self-serving dramatisation and misattribution. Most GNU/Linux don't use that library and won't download malicious files, so don't panic. Ignore the FUD-filled "news" cycle. █