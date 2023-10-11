Linux 6.5.7, 6.1.57, 5.15.135, 5.10.198, 5.4.258, 4.19.296, and 4.14.327
Linux 6.5.7
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.7 kernel.
All users of the 6.5 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 6.5.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.5.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
Linux 6.1.57
Linux 5.15.135
Linux 5.10.198
Linux 5.4.258
Linux 4.19.296
Linux 4.14.327