Games: Hearts of Iron IV: Arms Against Tyranny, "So Many Ducks", and More
-
Hearts of Iron IV: Arms Against Tyranny is out now
Hearts of Iron IV: Arms Against Tyranny is the latest main expansion for the popular historical strategy game from Paradox Interactive bringing with it plenty of new toys.
-
Relaxing poolside sim Placid Plastic Duck Simulator gets new DLC
The latest DLC for Placid Plastic Duck Simulator, "So Many Ducks", made a splash on October 5th, adding 27 new collectible ducks to the breakout hit rubber-duck sim.
-
After over 80 weeks the Steam Deck leaves the top 10 global sellers on Steam
At one point it seemed like there was just no stopping the Steam Deck but now it seems after being available for 1 year and around 8 months or so, the Steam Deck has started to move down the top sellers on Steam.
-
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs heads to Steam in 2024
Finally! PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle was a lot of fun back when it originally released in 2020, sadly it was exclusive to Google's shuttered cloud gaming service Stadia but a proper cross-platform release is coming in early 2024. Similar also to Pac-Man 99, which was Nintendo Switch exclusive that's also been shut down.
-
Mini monster-catching MMO 'Familiars.io' heads to Steam
Familiars.io is a very retro-styled mini-MMO about catching monsters and battling, and it's now heading to Steam. It's completely free to play, with the developer noting they don't need funding for it they just want more people to give it a try as they do it for fun.
-
Stock up for Halloween in the Survive the Terror Sale on Humble
Halloween is approach and it's the season to be spooky, or spooked? If you're in need of some scary gaming Humble Store is running a Survive the Terror Sale with some great deals.