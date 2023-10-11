Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook.
Slimbook, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation and support for the Linux community, has joined forces with the Fedora Project to bring users a new computing experience like never before. The Fedora Slimbook provides a sleek design, exclusively features Fedora software and boasts top-of-the-line features and performance enhancements, including...