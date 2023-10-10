Microsoft Waning in Operating Systems and Games, So What's Left?
THE world's balance of power(s) has changed a lot. News sites perish (lots happening, almost nobody left to report on it though) while wars and poverty spread. Windows has fallen even further today (67%) on desktops/laptops. How about when it goes below 50% worldwide? Even for desktops/laptops? What will Microsoft have left to "sell"?
Microsoft has also lost the console(s) war, so it is trying to buy a company to "look big" and probably offload debt onto it (there are already many Activision layoffs; it has gone on for months).
It's not clear what sort of future Microsoft has to it; well, it does receive government (taxpayer-funded) bailouts in the form of "defence" contracts.
There's not so much news about Microsoft anymore, but because Microsoft competes directly with GNU/Linux it remains relevance to us. █