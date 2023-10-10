Games: Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst Shilling Microsoft Mono, SteamOS 3.4.11 for Steam Deck is Out, and More

John Riccitiello, who until today served as chairman, president and CEO at Unity, has retired effective immediately, with former IBM Corp. President and Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst appointed interim CEO, president and member of the board. Roelof Botha, the lead independent member of the Unity board, has been appointed chairman.

Before serving as the head of Unity, Riccitiello was an investor, adviser and, from 2007 to 2013, the CEO of Electronic Arts Inc. Riccitiello has been CEO of Unity since October 2014. “It’s been a privilege to lead Unity for nearly a decade and serve our employees, customers, developers and partners, all of whom have been instrumental to the company’s growth,” Riccitiello said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting Unity through this transition and following the company’s future success.”