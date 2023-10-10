Games: Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst Shilling Microsoft Mono, SteamOS 3.4.11 for Steam Deck is Out, and More
-
[Repeat] Unity replaces CEO with former IBM President and Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst
John Riccitiello, who until today served as chairman, president and CEO at Unity, has retired effective immediately, with former IBM Corp. President and Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst appointed interim CEO, president and member of the board. Roelof Botha, the lead independent member of the Unity board, has been appointed chairman.
Before serving as the head of Unity, Riccitiello was an investor, adviser and, from 2007 to 2013, the CEO of Electronic Arts Inc. Riccitiello has been CEO of Unity since October 2014. “It’s been a privilege to lead Unity for nearly a decade and serve our employees, customers, developers and partners, all of whom have been instrumental to the company’s growth,” Riccitiello said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting Unity through this transition and following the company’s future success.”
-
John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, Retires After Pricing Change Debacle
His replacement, at least in interim, will be James M. Whitehurst, according to the press release. Whitehurst is very well known in the Linux world, as he took over Red Hat after the acquisition by IBM. He’s got long time experience as CEO in serior roles, so you can bet he’s not the guy who is going to make waves without due diligence.
-
Unity CEO John Riccitiello is leaving 'effective immediately'
Unity has announced that President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors - John Riccitiello, is leaving "effective immediately". This follows on from the ridiculous pricing changes Unity tried recently, with the press release making no mention of it at all.
-
SteamOS 3.4.11 for Steam Deck released with a Firmware upgrade
Just before the weekend hit Valve released SteamOS 3.4.11, which brings with it the Firmware 116 update that was previously only in the in-preview SteamOS 3.5. Valve also seem to keep switching between calling it Steam Deck OS and SteamOS.
-
ATOM RPG Trudograd gets a Steam Deck and Gamepad upgrade
The popular and positively rated turn-based post-apocalyptic roleplaying game ATOM RPG Trudograd has a big upgrade out now, making it much nicer for Steam Deck and Gamepad players.
-
Humble removing the Humble Games Collection from Humble Choice
Some more changes are on the way for Humble Choice, the monthly curated game bundle from Humble Bundle as they will be removing the Humble Games Collection.
-
Steam Next Fest - October 2023 Edition is live now
Another chance to check out lots of games and fill up your wishlists, and Steam Next Fest - October 2023 Edition is live now. You know how this goes — for a limited time there will be tons of free demos from developers all over the world on Steam to test before they launch, plus developer chats and livestreams.
-
A live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project is under way from Anonymous Content
CD PROJEKT RED announced recently that they've teamed up with Anonymous Content, to develop a live-action project set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Given the success of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, it's not exactly surprising to see them continue to expand the media. If you haven't watched Edgerunners you probably should, it's really good!
-
Trolley Delayma is a short, free and amusing puzzle game
Styled like the absolutely awesome Baba Is You, the short and free puzzler Trolley Delayma is out now and worth a go if you have 30 minutes to spare. Good for a Monday morning with a coffee to start your day.
-
Real-time strategy game Dinolords has you defend against Danes riding Dinosaurs
Featuring a mixture of real-time strategy, city-building, resource gathering and… medieval dinosaurs. Well then, that's definitely a unique mixture and Dinolords went right into my wishlist. Coming from developer Northplay and Ghost Ship Publishing it ticks a lot of the right weird boxes for me.
-
Need a new Steam Deck game? Here's 10 recent Verified titles
Looking for your next game to pick up on Steam Deck? Valve continues to put hundreds of games through Deck Verified so here's some recent highlights of games that are now Verified. Being Deck Verified means they should just work out of the box, with good performance and everything works as expected.