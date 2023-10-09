Security Leftovers
-
2023-10-06 [Older] Apple Releases Security Updates for iOS and iPadOS [Ed: But still works with the NSA to enable access to all the important data]
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Atlassian Releases Security Advisory for Confluence Data Center and Server
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Cisco Releases Security Advisories for Multiple Products
-
2023-10-05 [Older] NSA and CISA Release Advisory on Top Ten Cybersecurity Misconfigurations
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Web Security Basics: XSS
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 76 - You Got Malware
-
2023-10-04 [Older] Python 3.12.0 from a supply chain security perspective
-
2023-10-04 [Older] Quick tips to improve Linux Security on your desktop, laptop, or server (hardening for beginners)
-
2023-10-02 [Older] Episode 395 – Uncertainty, trust, and security
-
2023-10-02 [Older] The Morning After: The NSA announces new artificial intelligence security center
-
2023-09-30 [Older] Linux users at risk? Canonical uncovers possible security issue in Snap Store!
-
2023-09-30 [Older] Canonical's Snap Store Restricts Uploads Following Possible Security Issue
-
2023-10-05 [Older] CISA Adds Three Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
2023-10-05 [Older] CISA Releases Three Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Hitachi Energy AFS65x, AFF66x, AFS67x, and AFR67x Series Products
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Qognify NiceVision
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Mitsubishi Electric CC-Link IE TSN Industrial Managed Switch
-
2023-10-04 [Older] CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog, Removes Five KEVs
-
2023-10-04 [Older] CISA and NSA Release New Guidance on Identity and Access Management
-
2023-10-03 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
-
2023-10-02 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
-
2023-10-05 [Older] Linux Tries To Dump Windows' Notoriously Insecure RNDIS Protocol