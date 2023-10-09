Linux 6.6-rc5

Things are back to normal, and we have a networking pull this week.

And probably because of the missed week, networking shows up quite clearly in the diffstat, although honestly, that's probably also because everything else has been pretty quiet.

We've got other misc driver fixes, of course, and a few filesystem fixes. But network drivers, core networking, and some network-related selftests do account for probably about half of the patch this week.

Apart from that, nothing in here looks particularly odd,

Linus