GNOME Is Taking Steps Towards Dropping X11
The transition from X.Org to Wayland has been a topic of discussion and gradual implementation across the entire Linux ecosystem for years.
One of the most compelling reasons to embrace Wayland lies in its superior security model. Furthermore, it also brings to the table a streamlined and efficient display server protocol, which starkly contrasts the often-criticized complexity and overhead of X11.
In this regard, the developers of GNOME, one of the most popular desktop environments, have recently been abuzz with discussions surrounding a significant shift in its developmental trajectory.