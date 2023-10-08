VLC 3.0.19 Improves AV1 HDR Support with Software Decoding, Fixes Linux Issues
Highlights of the VLC 3.0.19 release include improved AV1 HDR support with software decoding, support for RIFF INFO tags for WAV audio files, improved support for AVI files with flipped RAW video planes, improved crunchyroll-produced SSA rendering, and Super Resolution scaling with NVIDIA and Intel GPUs.
It also improves muxing timestamps in several formats, improves the handling of FFmpeg-muxed MP4 chapters, improves the playback for QNap-produced AVI files and some old RealVideo files, and implements MPRIS TrackList signals.