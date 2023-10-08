Sweet Home 3D, a Sketchup Alternative with Great Community
Sweet Home 3D is an easy to use house interior design software in both 2D and 3D. People use it to draw floorplans, 2D interiors, simply playing by drag and drop items into canvas, or even make them 3D house. It can import home blueprint from scanned / photo image and export to pdf, png, svg and obj. Thanks to the format supports, it can work together with another software such as Inkscape and Blender. This article will show you how to install it on Ubuntu and a glimpse of what its purposes are for. Enjoy!