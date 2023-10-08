Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi Pico, Pixhawk, ESP32, RISC-V

Since this community will run largely on human power, we need human power plants. Therefore, Kris De Decker and Marie Verdeil organise an open and collaborative workshop where we will build a fully working bicycle generator based on a second-hand spinning bike. You are welcome to learn, experiment, teach, and help.

During the workshop, we will mount a generator on the bike, build a control panel, and modify devices to run on low voltage. This bicycle generator will be specifically designed to serve as a power source in the communal workshop, so that we can use it to build more stuff we need (including more bike generators).