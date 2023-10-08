Flatpak Fans Will Want to Install This Neat New Tool
Warehouse is new GTK4/libadwaita tool that makes it easy to manage Flatpak apps and Flatpak remotes (e.g., Flathub, GNOME Nightly, etc) on Linux desktops.
It’s particularly nifty as it provides a GUI to access features of the packaging platform only available from the command-line.
Flatpak app permissions aren’t configurable in Warehouse, but they don’t need to be. We already have multiple ways to manage those, including through Settings > Apps (in any distro shipping GNOME) or through a dedicated 3rd-party app like Flatseal.