Netatmo is a company that produces a range of smart home products. They have many products, such as weather stations, switches, roller shutters, and more. You can integrate most of their devices into Home Assistant, but they require a connection to the cloud.

You can do quite a bit with the Netatmo devices you import into Home Assistant. For example, you can build a fancy dashboard to display all the data gathered from your devices. You can also automate switches, shutters, thermostats, and more.

Before you start this tutorial, you must have Home Assistant set up on a device such as a spare computer or a Raspberry Pi.

This integration requires a connection to the cloud. If this requirement bothers you, look into other products that do not require a connection to the internet.