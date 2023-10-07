Ubuntu vs. Kubuntu: What's The Better Choice For You
Ubuntu is the most popular Linux distribution for desktop users. It features a customized GNOME desktop to provide a seamless user experience. Exciting
On the other hand, Kubuntu is one of the Ubuntu flavours featuring the KDE Plasma desktop.
At its core, both distributions are similar, with the desktop environment as the striking difference.
What exactly are the differences? Is one of them better than the other? What is the perfect distro for your use-case?
Here, we shall highlight the key differences along with essentials to help you pick one.