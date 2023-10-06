Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux
Coming about two and a half months after Proton 8.0-3, the Proton 8.0-4 is here to add official support for more Windows games to play on your Linux box, including Arthurian Legends, CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE-, EverQuest II, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD, Songs for a Hero – Definitive Edition, STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II, and The Longest Journey.
Proton 8.0-4 also brings improvements to previously supported video games, including Have a Nice Death, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound, Scrap Mechanic, Overwatch 2, Baldur Gate’s 3, Street Fighter 6, Garry’s Mod, Dark Souls II, Aura: Fate of the Ages, Train Simulator, and Empyrion – Galactic Survival.