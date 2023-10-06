Fwupd 1.9.6 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for AMD dGPUs Navi3x and Later
Fwupd 1.9.6 comes a month after the fwupd 1.9.5 release and introduces support for more hardware devices, including AMD dGPUs Navi3x and later, Star Labs StarBook Mk VIr2, Google Rex Intel USB-4 retimers, Quectel EM160 module, Wacom DTH134 and DTC121 tablets, Foxconn SDX12, SDX55, and SDX6X devices, MediaTek DP AUX scalers, and VLI VL105-VL109.
Several new features also make it into this new fwupd release, namely a new security attribute that enables BIOS capsule updates, support for coSWID payload sections, support for parsing EDIDs, a new functionality to fix specific host security attributes, a launchd agent for macOS systems, as well as the ability to add only-quirk instance IDs from quirk files.