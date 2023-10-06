The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

ELKS and Fuzix: Linux – and Unix – writ very, very small

Version 0.7.0 of ELKS OS, and 0.4.0 of its creator's next baby, Fuzix, are out – if you like your 'nix systems as tiny as can be.

Neither of these OSes is a Linux distro – or even a form of Linux at all – but ELKS is related to the Linux kernel. ELKS is shorthand for the Embedded Linux Kernel Subset – it's a minimal Linux-like kernel which doesn't require a memory management unit.

Linux was originally written for Intel's 32-bit 80386 processor family, which typically sported a page-based MMU among other features. Because ELKS doesn't need that level of memory management, it's able to run on the two even older families of x86 chip that predated x86-32: the 8086 and the 80286. In its early days – the project started way back in 1995 – ELKS was called Linux-8086.

