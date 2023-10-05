BSD: OpenSSH 9.5, FreeBSD UNIX Wallpapers, and Where to Connect with the Community
-
OpenSSH 9.5 released
-
FreeBSD UNIX Wallpapers
There are 91 of them – as gathered thru all of my FreeBSD years. Some are kinda special – at least for me – as for example the ones from the (now defunct) Polish BSD User Group ones.
-
New to FreeBSD? Here’s Where to Connect with the Community: [...]
The FreeBSD Project is always excited for new users and contributors! The easiest way to get involved is through the community itself: mailing lists, social media, and local meetups. These spaces are filled with FreeBSD users, developers, and enthusiasts who are excited to help new users. They’re great places to discuss FreeBSD, meet community members, and ask questions about the operating system.
Looking to give back to the community? New contributors can help proofread existing documentation, provide entirely new detailed documentation, recommend bug fixes, and port new software to FreeBSD. No matter what your expertise, there’s a place for everyone!
Update
-
OpenSSH 9.5 was released on 2023-10-04
* ssh-keygen(1): generate Ed25519 keys by default. Ed25519 public keys are very convenient due to their small size. Ed25519 keys are specified in RFC 8709 and OpenSSH has supported them since version 6.5 (January 2014).
* sshd(8): the Subsystem directive now accurately preserves quoting of subsystem commands and arguments. This may change behaviour for exotic configurations, but the most common subsystem configuration (sftp-server) is unlikely to be affected.