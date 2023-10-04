Giang Vinh Loc Creates "the World's Worst Linux PC" Using an Arduino UNO R3 and Its ATmega328P
Vietnamese embedded developer Giang Vinh Loc has taken Linux to new lows, by successfully booting to a console session on an Arduino UNO R3's Microchip ATmega328P eight-bit microcontroller — by having it pretend to be a 32-bit RISC-V processor.
"This is a port of mini-rv32ima (a minimum RISC-V emulator, capable of booting Linux) on ATmega328P (the core of Arduino UNO, a eight-bit AVR microcontroller)," Loc explains of the project. "So basically, this code is for booting Linux on [the] Arduino UNO. Yes you are reading it correctly, Arduino UNO can (theoretically, but not practically) boot Linux."