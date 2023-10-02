Kernel: Linux 6.6-rc4, Ode to Linux, Updated kernels available for antiX-23 and sid/testing users

You all know the drill by now. There's nothing particularly odd in here, if you don't count a week of no networking pull as being odd. That does result in rc4 being fairly small, but I suspect we'll just see a bigger rc5 to compensate.

The GPU changes are pretty small too, so both of the big driver subsystems are being quiet, in fact.

But everything else looks very much normal. The libata suspend/resume handling shows up due to it walking away from using the generic SCSI version that caused issues. Other than that, it's a random mix of fixes all over - misc drivers and architecture fixes, some tooling and documentation, and filesystems and core kernel fixlets.

Linus