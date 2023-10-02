Is Linux Truly The Best Privacy Alternative For The Average User?
Privacy concerns have soared in the public eye. It’s always been a topic of interest, but more so in recent years, after multiple global scandals. The line between conspiracy theories and soft-core surveillance has blurred more than ever, making privacy a much more global and mainstream topic.
Because of it, there’s been plenty of guides, articles and other resources popping up to inform users on their options when wanting to shift from big techs to privacy-focused options.
Recommended among them is Linux, as the main OS alternative to Windows and Mac OS.