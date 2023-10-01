today's howtos
-
CSS Nesting and the Cascade
How is browser support? In late August 2023, Firefox 117 shipped support for Nesting using the relaxed parsing behavior from the beginning. Safari 16.5 shipped the original version of Nesting in May 2023, and Safari Technology Preview 179 brought the update to the relaxed parsing behavior in September 2023. Chrome is tracking their coming update in this issue.
-
nmcli for WiFi on Raspberry Pi OS 12 'Bookworm'
I thought I'd jot down my notes using nmcli for some Pi testing, mostly for my own reference. There are tons of guides with hundreds of examples to choose from, but these are some of the commands I find myself running frequently:
-
Compression / Learning Duality
Compression algorithms encode information in efficient ways. It’s what makes a zip file smaller than the sum of its parts, a mp3 smaller than a studio recording FLAC, or a JPEG image smaller than a RAW photo. Compression can be lossy (irreversible information lost in the process) or lossless (no data lost).
Compression is useful because it reduces the resources needed to transmit or store data. In that way, compression is closely related to the general idea of learning.
-
2023-09-27 [Older] How to Manage Packages in openSUSE With Zypper
-
2023-09-29 [Older] How to Update Whisker Menu (App Launcher) to 2.8.0 in XUbuntu 22.04
-
2023-09-29 [Older] How to install EdrawMax on a Chromebook
-
2023-09-28 [Older] How to install Blender 3.6.2 on a Chromebook
-
2023-09-28 [Older] How to install WebStorm on Debian 12
-
2023-09-27 [Older] How to install DataGrip on Debian 12
-
2023-09-27 [Older] How to install VirtualDJ on a Chromebook
-
2023-09-28 [Older] Find files that do not have any owners or do not belong to any user under Linux/UNIX