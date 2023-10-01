Compression algorithms encode information in efficient ways. It’s what makes a zip file smaller than the sum of its parts, a mp3 smaller than a studio recording FLAC, or a JPEG image smaller than a RAW photo. Compression can be lossy (irreversible information lost in the process) or lossless (no data lost).

Compression is useful because it reduces the resources needed to transmit or store data. In that way, compression is closely related to the general idea of learning.