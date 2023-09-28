Selling GNU/Linux Based on 'Practical' Advantages Alone
LINUX users (or GNU/Linux users, maybe BSD users too) are changing in terms of their nature. With the arrival of the Steam Deck nearly a couple of years ago we saw KDE and Arch Linux (prior to that Debian GNU/Linux for Steam OS) reaching all sorts of people who did not - and still don't - understand what the fuss was about it. All they cared about was, some handheld console ran their games and didn't require rebooting every day.
Users who adopt GNU/Linux for purely "practical" reasons, even if it means DRM, might not immediately know about Software Freedom. But maybe over time, having already adopted the platform, they will learn about and demand freedom. Or maybe, contrariwise, they will massively outnumber those who demand or at least insist on Free software. Either way, most can agree that weaning as many people as possible off of Windows is a positive thing. █