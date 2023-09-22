OpenTofu: The Linux Foundation’s Response to HashiCorp’s Moves
If you are involved in the DevOps space, then Terraform is a name that needs no further introduction. For those unfamiliar with it, we’ll clarify that it is an infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tool developed by HashiCorp, designed to enable users to define and provision infrastructure resources and services in a declarative and automated manner.
Initially released as an open-source product nine years ago in 2014, Terraform skyrocketed in popularity, becoming a vital tool in the enterprise sector’s IT infrastructure deployment.
Everything went well until early last month when HashiCorp surprised the open-source community by announcing switching the license under which Terraform is distributed from Mozilla Public License (MPL) v2.0 to Business Source Licensing (BSL) v1.1.