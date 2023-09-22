Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

OpenTofu: The Linux Foundation’s Response to HashiCorp’s Moves

If you are involved in the DevOps space, then Terraform is a name that needs no further introduction. For those unfamiliar with it, we’ll clarify that it is an infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tool developed by HashiCorp, designed to enable users to define and provision infrastructure resources and services in a declarative and automated manner.

Initially released as an open-source product nine years ago in 2014, Terraform skyrocketed in popularity, becoming a vital tool in the enterprise sector’s IT infrastructure deployment.

Everything went well until early last month when HashiCorp surprised the open-source community by announcing switching the license under which Terraform is distributed from Mozilla Public License (MPL) v2.0 to Business Source Licensing (BSL) v1.1.

