Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Geary 44 Email App for Linux Adds Two Nifty Enhancements (UPDATED)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2023,

updated Oct 22, 2023



Geary is one of the best email clients for Linux that has been receiving some pretty decent updates over the years.

It's an email application under the GNOME project that has been tailored for the GNOME desktop (not limited to), with support for the IMAP and SMTP protocols that allow it to integrate neatly with most webmail services.

A few days back, a new version released with key improvements. Let's take a quick look at those.

Read on

UPDATE

Geary 44 is Out With Conversation List & Headerbar Tweaks Geary should (I’d hope) need minimal introduction. This relatively lightweight, user-friendly app offers an accessible, and more casual approach to managing your e-mail than the likes of Evolution and Thunderbird on Linux. Email protocols IMAP and SMTP are supported by Geary, and the app can be effortlessly setup to pull in mail from popular webmail services like Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, and whatever Microsoft’s email service is called (Outlook? Or is that its email app? I forget).

Geany's official site: