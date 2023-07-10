Geary 44 Email App for Linux Adds Two Nifty Enhancements (UPDATED)
Geary is one of the best email clients for Linux that has been receiving some pretty decent updates over the years.
It's an email application under the GNOME project that has been tailored for the GNOME desktop (not limited to), with support for the IMAP and SMTP protocols that allow it to integrate neatly with most webmail services.
A few days back, a new version released with key improvements. Let's take a quick look at those.
Geary 44 is Out With Conversation List & Headerbar Tweaks
Geary should (I’d hope) need minimal introduction. This relatively lightweight, user-friendly app offers an accessible, and more casual approach to managing your e-mail than the likes of Evolution and Thunderbird on Linux.
Email protocols IMAP and SMTP are supported by Geary, and the app can be effortlessly setup to pull in mail from popular webmail services like Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, and whatever Microsoft’s email service is called (Outlook? Or is that its email app? I forget).
