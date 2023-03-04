LFS-11.3 Release

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2023,

updated Mar 08, 2024



The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 11.3.

Major changes include toolchain updates to binutils-2.40 and glibc-2.37. In total, 43 packages were updated since the last release. Extensive updates to the text through the book to improve readability. The Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.1.11.

You can read the book online, or download to read locally.

You can read the systemd version of the book online at LFS-systemd, or download-systemd to read locally.

