LFS-11.3 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 11.3.
Major changes include toolchain updates to binutils-2.40 and glibc-2.37. In total, 43 packages were updated since the last release. Extensive updates to the text through the book to improve readability. The Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.1.11.
You can read the book online, or download to read locally.
You can read the systemd version of the book online at LFS-systemd, or download-systemd to read locally.
Update
The mailing list:
-
[lfs-announce] LFS and BLFS 12.1 are released.
The Linux From Scratch community is pleased to announce the release of LFS Version 12.1, LFS Version 12.1 (systemd), BLFS Version 12.1, and BLFS Version 12.1 (systemd).
This release is a major update to both LFS and BLFS.
The LFS release includes updates to binutils-2.42 and glibc-2.39. In total, 43 packages were updated since the last release and extensive updates to the text have been made throughout the book to improve readability. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 6.7.4.
Overall there have been 230 commits to LFS since the previous stable version of the book.
New in this version of BLFS are Qt6, sysmon-qt, xdg-desktop-portal, simple-scan, snapshot, wireplumber, power-profiles-daemon, and several supporting packages. This version also added SPIRV and Vulkan packages in support of Vulkan drivers for mesa. Please see the ChangeLog in the book for a full list of changes.
DEPRECATION NOTICE: Future versions of BLFS will remove the unmaintained GTK2 library and Python2.
Thanks for this release goes to many contributors. Notably:
Douglas Reno Pierre Labastie Xi Ruoyao Thomas Trepl Ken Moffat Tim Tassonis Rahul Chandra
You can read the books online[0]-[3], or download[4]-[7] to read locally.
Please direct any comments about this release to the LFS development team at lfs-dev@lists.linuxfromscratch.org or blfs-dev@lists.linuxfromscratch.org. Registration for the mailing lists is required to avoid junk email.
-- Bruce Dubbs LFS
[0] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/view/12.1/ [1] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/view/12.1/ [2] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/view/12.1-systemd/ [3] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/view/12.1-systemd/
[4] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/downloads/12.1/ [5] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/downloads/12.1/ [6] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/downloads/12.1-systemd/ [7] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/downloads/12.1-systemd/