Tux Machines Party (and Protecting Women From Bullies)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 30, 2024,

updated May 30, 2024



The last Tux Machines Party (left) predates the pandemic.

IN about 11 days or a week and a half from now we'll have a party (actually, several parties) here in Manchester. It'll be the first such party since before the pandemic when the site turned 15. In June 2024 it turns 20.

Last night we arranged the cakes/chocolates for the event. That's about 50 cakes. There will also be fresh pizza or something to that effect (in another venue).

My wife spent more than 10 years running the site. She worked on it every day, even whilst on holiday. That site became part of her life. It's a shame that she and her family are being attacked by bullies now. What for? For promoting GNU/Linux? Seriously???

I keep getting contacted by people who had been serially defamed by the serial defamer. They tell me they wish to testify on the matter. Some just ask me questions about it, for instance: "What did they send your wife?"

We've explained a bunch of things, but there's a lot more to come.

As we last noted a few minutes ago, people who promote software freedom (including Richard Stallman) become "targets". The community must collectively fight back, uniting to end this "cancel mob". GNU/Linux requires decent human beings to succeed, not mentally-ill thugs who merely pretend to be part of the community. █