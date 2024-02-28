Laptop/Desktop Operating System Market Share in Sweden Approaching 20%, Windows at All-Time Lows Internationally

THIS new message from Akira Urushibata in libreplanet-discuss says: "When Windows ruled dominant, we often encountered Microsoft products with certain enhancements that did not respect established protocols and standards. We often heard that the software faithful to the standards was somehow broken. Nowadays I hear few tales of problems of this sort. Maybe Microsoft has woken up to the fact that with the limited market share they hold today, they don't get to alter standards at will."

It further notes: "The Techrights site frequently posts articles which say that Microsoft's accounts should not be trusted. The above figures are from a site for students of business administration. I believe they are based on reports from Microsoft."

As of the end of this month (one day left), Windows is down even further, almost below 27% (all-time low; we saw it at a higher share earlier this month). As a reminder, in case we did not say this often enough, statCounter is basically spyware (for Web sites; the visitors aren't consenting to it). There are obviously caveats here.

Let's take an outlier; since we last checked Sweden things have improved even more (same as ODF):

A lot of that is Chromebooks, but still, that's better than Windows and the combined share exceeds Apple.

As we keep saying, the world is changing, but what's left of the "mainstream media" has no financial incentive to write about it. GNU and Linux do not have a "marketing" or "press" budget. The Linux Foundation is barely about Linux. █